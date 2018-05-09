National Politics

Prisoners revived after overdosing in sheriff's van

The Associated Press

May 09, 2018 01:08 AM

SALEM, Mass.

Two Massachusetts prisoners who suffered an opioid overdose in the back of a sheriff's office van were revived by firefighters using the overdose-reversal drug naloxone.

It's unclear how the inmates obtained the opioids. They were being transported in a Middlesex Sheriff's Office van Tuesday when they overdosed. A fire department official says the van stopped at a fire station in Salem, and firefighters quickly administered naloxone.

The sheriff's office says it is investigating what it described as a "medical incident" involving detainees who had court appearances Tuesday. A spokesman declined to comment further.

  Comments  