3 Republican West Virginia state senators fall in primaries

Three incumbent Republican state senators in West Virginia lost in primary contests on Tuesday, setting the table for November elections in which the GOP seeks to protect a 22-12 Senate majority and 64-36 lead in the House.
On Tuesday, Rep. Bill Hamilton defeated Sen. Robert Karnes, Rollan Roberts ousted Sen. Lynne Arvon, and Eric Tarr beat Sen. Mark Drennan.
The November elections could show whether the political standing power of teachers in West Virginia will benefit minority party Democrats. Teachers ultimately won a 5 percent pay increase after a nine-day strike, and their success ignited similar teacher walkouts in other states.
Republicans clinched a majority in both houses of the West Virginia Legislature after the 2014 elections, and have kept legislative control since.
Every incumbent was seeking re-election in the Senate, where 11 of 17 seats on the ballot are currently Republican-held. Six Democratic races and six on the Republican side were contested Tuesday.
There appeared to be few shake-ups in the House on Tuesday night, where all 100 seats are on the ballot, including 15 where a Republican lawmaker isn't seeking re-election and four where a Democratic incumbent isn't running again.
There are five House seats without a Democrat running and two without a Republican.
Comments