Paul TenHaken's path to Sioux Falls City Hall

This photo taken May 1, 2018, shows Paul TenHaken talking to attendees as results come in for the mayoral elections in Sioux Falls, S. D. Most of Sioux Falls knows TenHaken. But few know the details of how the 40-year-old founder of Click Rain went from a middle-class upbringing in rural Minnesota to being a week away from becoming Sioux Falls' 27th mayor. The Argus Leader via AP Briana Sanchez