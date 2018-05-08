State Supreme Court reviews anti-sanctuary city initiative

Theresa Navarro, right, a plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to block what she calls an ''anti-immigrant'' ballot measure, talks to reporters while lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union Marc Elias, left, and Amy Rose look on outside the Nevada Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Carson City, Nev. They urged the court Tuesday to uphold a lower court ruling that would keep off the November ballot an initiative to ban sanctuary cities. Scott Sonner AP Photo