The Latest: Some voters glad to see end of primary ads

The Latest on the primary election in West Virginia (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
Some voters are glad to be going to the ballot box because it means seeing fewer candidate advertisements — at least until the fall campaign starts heating up.
Cross Lanes retiree Wayne Sturgeon said after voting Tuesday in his hometown that he felt inundated with ads. He didn't like the nature of them, saying they focused more on candidates attacking other candidates and less on a person's own goals and issues.
Sturgeon voted in the Republican primary and says the 2nd Congressional District race was so uneventful that he couldn't remember who he voted for.
He says that in the U.S. Senate race, one candidate who stayed focused on the issues was former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship. Sturgeon says Blankenship addressed the opioid crisis and producing more jobs in the state, "and I appreciated that."
The 59-year-old Sturgeon also likes Blankenship because of his support for President Donald Trump. Sturgeon says he, too, likes Trump and it bothers him that incumbents are embracing the president now after ignoring or avoiding him during the 2016 election cycle.
3:15 a.m.
Two years after Donald Trump easily won West Virginia, voters are returning to the polls for the first time in one of his Republican strongholds.
Tuesday's primary includes races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the Legislature.
Congressman Evan Jenkins is among six candidates seeking the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. The ballot for his 3rd District House seat is packed with seven Republicans and four Democrats.
Among those joining Jenkins in the Senate race are Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin faces Paula Jean Swearengin on the Democratic side.
Three Democrats are seeking 1st District Republican Congressman David McKinley's seat and two Democrats are hoping to face 2nd District incumbent Alex Mooney in the fall. McKinley and Mooney have no primary opposition.
