GOP frets over West Virginia as 4 states decide primaries

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va. Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship, a brash businessman with a checkered past who’s testing the appeal of President Donald Trump’s outsider playbook in one of the nation’s premiere midterm contests. The West Virginia primary comes as voters across four states decide primary elections Tuesday in states Trump carried in 2016. In most cases, the candidates are jockeying to be seen as the most loyal to the president. Steve Helber, File AP Photo