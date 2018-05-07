National Politics

New Mexico set to begin primary vote for governor, Congress

By MORGAN LEE Associated Press

May 07, 2018 11:46 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Early voting is about to begin in New Mexico's hotly contested primary elections for two open congressional seats and the governor's office.

The state's primary election takes place on June 5 and early voting begins Tuesday at county clerk's offices across the state and through absentee mail-in ballots.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce of Hobbs and Democratic Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham are campaigning for governor and leaving their congressional seats wide open. Second-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for re-election this year. Lujan Grisham faces primary competition from state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and businessman Jeff Apodaca.

Democrats have piled into the primary race for the open Albuquerque-based congressional seat. The district leans Democrat. Republicans are waging a four-way primary in the state's southern congressional district, long dominated by Republicans.

  Comments  