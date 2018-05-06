House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaks during the Polk County Democrats Spring Dinner, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, speaks during the Polk County Democrats Spring Dinner, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo
Pelosi says House takeover will come from narrow victories

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

May 06, 2018 09:48 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says a Democratic House takeover is possible because of vulnerable Republicans in districts President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

In Des Moines, Iowa, to address the Polk County Democrats' spring banquet, the California congresswoman dampened talk of landslides, and instead says narrow victories in more districts than expected would fuel a change in House leadership.

Rather than a looming Democratic wave, Pelosi likened Democrats' momentum to "a lot of small droplets of water."

