San Francisco mayoral candidates battle for 'soul' of city

In this photo taken Friday, April 13, 2018, San Francisco mayoral candidate and Board of Supervisors President London Breed poses at Alamo Square with "The Painted Ladies" in the background in San Francisco. San Francisco could make history by electing for mayor the first African-American woman, Asian-American woman or openly gay man in a contest that is also the first truly competitive mayoral race the city has seen in 15 years. Breed, 43, is a native San Franciscan and African-American who overcame a rough childhood to become president of the Board of Supervisors. Eric Risberg AP Photo