Judge in Stanford rape case faces recall over sentencing

FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky in San Francisco. Persky is facing a recall election after he sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to a short jail sentence for sexual assault. Political science professors say the June 5, 2018 election in Santa Clara County could signal the strength of the Me Too movement. Persky was targeted for recall after he sentenced then-sophomore Brock Turner to six months in jail in 2016 for sexually assaulting a woman incapacitated by alcohol. . The Recorder via AP, File Jason Doiy