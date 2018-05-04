Medicaid expansion hits threshold to appear on Utah ballot

Utah elections data shows backers of Medicaid expansion in Utah have gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
Organizer RyLee Curtis said Friday her group is going to the voters after years of unsuccessfully pushing state lawmakers to cover thousands of the state's poor.
Similar efforts are underway in a handful of other states, including Idaho and Nebraska. The verified signature totals in Utah must still be certified by the state.
The plan would cover another 150,000 low-income people who make about $34,000 for a family of four.
Utah lawmakers have cited cost concerns in choosing not to expand Medicaid under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. An expansion did pass this year, but would cover half as many people as the ballot initiative and must still be approved by the federal government.
