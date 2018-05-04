Federal judge reappoints interim US attorney in Rhode Island

The interim U.S. attorney for Rhode Island has been reappointed to lead the office.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge William Smith on Friday named Stephen Dambruch (DAM'-bruk) the court-appointed U.S. attorney in Rhode Island.
Dambruch has been leading the office since March 2017, when former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha (neh-ROH'-nah) was among dozens of U.S. attorneys fired by the Trump administration.
Dambruch was initially named the acting U.S. attorney, then interim U.S. attorney in January. That appointment expired.
The judge's decision effectively continues Dambruch as the state's top federal law enforcement officer until a presidential appointee is approved by the Senate.
Dambruch was named first assistant U.S. attorney in 2014. He has been with the office since 2004.
Comments