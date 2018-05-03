Democrat McAdams won't support Pelosi for speaker

The Democrat running in Utah's closest-watched congressional race says he won't support Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House.
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said Thursday he would not vote for Pelosi to lead the party if Democrats regain control of the U.S. House.
The statement comes as Democrats across the country carefully calibrate their relationship with the top House Democrat, who became the country's first ever female speaker in 2007 but is now considered a political liability by some in the party.
McAdams's race against two-term Rep. Mia Love is expected to be Democrats' best chance to win a congressional seat in the overwhelmingly Republican state.
At the state's Republican convention last month, Love invoked Pelosi's name and warned that a Democratic takeover of the House would undo GOP gains.
