TenHaken wins Sioux Falls' mayor's race

Voters have chosen Paul TenHaken as the next mayor of Sioux Falls.
The 40-year-old entrepreneur won about 63 percent of the vote in a race against Jolene Loetscher, according to unofficial returns. The vote Tuesday is the largest margin of victory in any Sioux Falls mayoral race since the city converted to the mayoral form of government in 1994. TenHaken thanked Loetscher for a competitive race and congratulated her on making the runoff.
The Argus Leader says TenHaken will be sworn in May 15.
Comments