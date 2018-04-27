Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border

A woman and child, who are part of a caravan of Central American asylum-seekers, wait on a bus in Mexicali, Mexico, Thursday, April 26, 2018, that will transport them to Tijuana to join up with about 175 others who already arrived. Lawyers planned free workshops on the U.S. immigration system on Friday and Saturday as many planned to seek asylum starting Sunday at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest. Hans-Maximo Musielik AP Photo