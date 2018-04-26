Lawmakers pass death penalty repeal bill, faces Sununu veto

A bill to repeal the death penalty in New Hampshire is on its way to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said he'll veto it.
The House on Thursday passed the measure 223-116. The Senate had passed it earlier.
The bill would change the penalty for capital murder to life in prison without parole.
New Hampshire's death penalty applies to a relatively narrow list of crimes, including the murders of police officers, judges or prosecutors or killings during kidnappings, robberies or rape. The state hasn't executed anyone since 1939, though one person is on death row.
The last time the House and the Senate voted to repeal the death penalty was 2000, but the bill was vetoed by then Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat. Other legislative efforts failed.
