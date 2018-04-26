Former UW-Oshkosh officials charged with misconduct

Prosecutors have charged two former University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials in connection with a financial scandal involving building projects.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reports that former Chancellor Richard Wells and former Vice Chancellor Tom Sonnleitner were each charged Thursday in Winnebago County with five counts of misconduct in office. UW System regents accused Wells and Sonnleitner of theft in a civil lawsuit last year.
The lawsuit alleged the pair concealed millions of dollars in improper financial transfers to the school's nonprofit foundation to help the organization execute five real estate development projects. The lawsuit also alleged the pair told various banks that if the foundation wasn't able to make bond payments that the university would help.
Wells and Sonnleitner's attorneys didn't reply to emails.
