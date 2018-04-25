Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Colorado Springs

An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect during a pursuit in Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports officers were called to O'Brien Printing on the city's west side early Wednesday morning. When they arrived, a man the business owner identified as the burglar, fled.
Police say at least one shot was fired during the pursuit, and the man died at a nearby hospital. His name has not been released.
The investigation has been transferred to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
No other information was released.
Comments