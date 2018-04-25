Lieutenant governor: AG's Flint probe 'gross abuse of power'

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley speaks at the GM-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell news conference in Detroit. Second-term Gov. Rick Snyder's impending departure under term limits has led four Republicans and three Democrats into a battle to follow him. The GOP field includes three candidates with elective experience _ state Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck _ and one newcomer, Dr. Jim Hines. Calley is running on Michigan's economic turnaround under Snyder's watch, while rival Schuette is touting a proposed income tax cut and his support from President Donald Trump. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo