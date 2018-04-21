The Latest: Retiring Sen. Hatch bids farewell to Utah GOP

The Latest on the Utah Republican convention (all times local):
___
12:05 p.m.
One of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history has bid farewell to Utah Republican Party delegates after more than four decades in office.
Orrin Hatch gave brief remarks to the state Republican convention in suburban Salt Lake City Saturday, thanking the state that sent him to the Senate for 41 years.
His retirement comes none too soon for some party loyalists who feared that he might break a promise not to seek an eighth term.
Hatch steps down paving the way for former presidential contender Mitt Romney to take his place. Romney is Hatch's hand-picked successor.
Romney is looking to secure the GOP nomination for Senate later on Saturday.
Hatch did not offer any endorsement for Romney during his brief convention remarks.
___
11:15 a.m.
Not everyone at Utah's Republican Party convention is eager to give Mitt Romney the party's nomination for Senate.
Marianne Henderson is wearing a T-shirt for State Rep. Mike Kennedy, a doctor who is challenging Romney on Saturday.
Romney represents "a different brand of Republicanism" says Henderson, who is a 57-year-old retiree and delegate from the town of Alpine 25 miles south of Salt Lake City.
She says that Kennedy is more fiscally conservative and holds "conservative principles."
Matthew Green takes issue with healthcare reforms Romney oversaw as governor of Massachusetts. He believes Romney is too willing to spend government money.
The 44-year-old doctor from the Provo suburb of Highland would also like to see Kennedy win the nomination. But he's prepared for Romney to win anyway, given his campaign's deep pockets and national name recognition.
___
10:25 a.m.
Several core members of Utah's Republican Party are saying Mitt Romney would be a good senator for Utah as the former presidential candidate takes questions from a gathered crowd.
Retired accountant Max Collotzi said at the Utah GOP convention on Saturday that Romney's extensive resume would him a leg up on the job.
The 78-year-old from West Valley City says Romney's name recognition will help him in the state where he's a popular adopted son and the heavy favorite to win the race.
Nearby, a trio of women from Farmington say they're longtime Romney fans who are happy to support him again. Fifty-seven-year-old teacher Kim Klinker says he's honest and can get things done.
He's already secured a spot on the ballot by gathering signatures, but also seeking the support of party stalwarts who tend to lean far-right.
__
8:16 a.m.
Utah Republican party members are gathering to decide if U.S. Senate hopeful Mitt Romney will be forced into a primary as they choose nominees for races ranging from Congress to state Legislature.
The group of several thousand core party members will talk with candidates Saturday at decked-out booths and listen to speeches.
Romney will face 11 other candidates, largely political newcomers who say he shouldn't get an automatic pass even in a state where he is a popular adopted son.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Reps. Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart are all facing off against challengers and looking to secure the path to re-election.
U.S. Rep. Mia Love is unopposed in seeking the nomination.
Comments