Former Assembly employee claims wrongful termination in suit

A former legislative chief of staff is suing the California Assembly and the Republican lawmaker for whom he worked.
Sean Doherty alleges in his lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired last year from his job as the top aide to Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Visalia after complaining about misconduct.
Doherty says he received no assistance when he complained to the Assembly Rules Committee, which oversees human resources. He says he believes Mathis was tipped off about complaints that should have remained confidential.
Doherty alleges a variety of misbehavior by Mathis, including sexual misconduct, misuse of state resources and discrimination.
Mathis in a statement calls Doherty's lawsuit "a baseless suit filed by a disgruntled former employee."
The suit was filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court.
