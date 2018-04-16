Democratic fundraising trims Rossi lead in Washington's 8th

Democrats narrowed the fundraising gap with Republican Dino Rossi, who maintains a substantial lead in a crucial U.S. House race in Washington's 8th District.
Rossi raised about $732,000 in the quarter that ended March 31, a 1 percent retreat from the previous three months, according to Federal Election Commission data. That takes the total to $2.1 million for Rossi, who previously lost two close governor races and another for Senate. He is running without opposition from his party.
Dr. Kim Schrier led the Democratic field with about $484,000 raised last quarter, according to a statement. That's a 51 percent increase from the previous period, taking her total to $1.1 million. Lawyer Jason Rittereiser, saw his quarterly contributions climb 48 percent to about $222,000. That brings his total to $594,000.
Comments