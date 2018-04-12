Labrador continues to defend record in new radio ad

Idaho's U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador is continuing to defend his political record against attack ads arguing the Republican lawmaker has accomplished nothing during his time in office.
Labrador announced Thursday that his campaign has released a radio ad in response to a television ad funded by Idaho First PAC. The group supports Labrador's gubernatorial opponent Tommy Ahlquist.
The Idaho First PAC — whose donors include Ahlquist's father — is currently running an ad that attack Labrador on several issues, including that he has sponsored "zero bills that have become law."
Labrador disputes this claim by saying he has authored and sponsored three bills that became law — two of which he voted against in 2014 because they were included in a larger bill he opposed.
In the radio ad, Labrador says President Donald Trump supports his bill to end illegal immigration and end so-called sanctuary cities. That proposal has not been enacted into law.
Labrador, Ahlquist and Lt. Gov. Brad Little are the top three Republican candidates vying for the open gubernatorial seat in the upcoming May primary election.
