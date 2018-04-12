North Carolina police chief says it's tough to fill jobs

The police chief in North Carolina's largest city says he is having a tough time filling the 174 openings on the force and needs leaders to boost pay to attract applicants.
The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told the city council Wednesday he's trying to get the department out of a hole which produced a 20 percent decline in job applicants in the last two years.
Putney said higher pay would help. Until then, he said his department has started a marketing campaign to attract more candidates.
The department has about 1,800 people.
The Fraternal Order of Police has asked for a 15 percent base pay increase and a reduction in the number of steps needed for officers to reach full pay.
