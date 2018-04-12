Trump judicial nomination praised by Maine senators

Both of Maine's senators support President Donald Trump's nomination of a superior court justice to the federal bench.
Trump nominated Justice Lance Walker to fill a vacancy in federal court in Bangor, where District Judge John Woodcock is now on active senior status.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King issued a joint statement praising the nomination, saying that Walker has demonstrated "the intelligence, temperament, and integrity required for this important position."
Walker has been on something of a fast track, having been appointed by Gov. Paul LePage to Maine district court in 2014 and then Superior Court a year later.
His nomination to the federal bench much be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Federal judges are appointed for life.
Comments