Ex-Virginia state trooper sentenced in forgery case

A former Virginia state trooper has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service in connection to a 2016 forgery case.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 43-year-old Johnny Godwin was originally charged with six counts of forging public records for writing summonses for nonexistent offenses and signing names on three.
Godwin accepted a plea deal with the commonwealth on Friday, pleading guilty to three misdemeanor charges of making false entry of records by an officer.
Judge Stephen Mahan barred Godwin from holding any office of honor or trust in the commonwealth. He also sentenced Godwin to 12 months for each misdemeanor count, but suspended the entire sentence.
Defense attorney Christopher Voltin noted Godwin's 20 years of "exemplary" service, explaining he was under pressure and made a poor choice.
