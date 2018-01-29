Rash of violent incidents leave West Virginia police busy

A West Virginia police department is investigating a rash of violence from over the weekend.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail quotes city police Chief Steve Cooper as saying it started Friday.
That night, a bullet grazed a man's head while he was out walking. Then, two cars were shot up.
Saturday, a man was shot in the leg with a shotgun, quickly followed by at least 13 shots fired near an intersection, a man stabbed multiple times and a man shot in the cheek and shoulder by the person stealing his car.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and the incidents don't seem related.
Cooper says the department is hiring 10 officers soon.
"We need all the help we can get," he said.
