Rash of violent incidents leave West Virginia police busy

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 05:29 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia police department is investigating a rash of violence from over the weekend.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail quotes city police Chief Steve Cooper as saying it started Friday.

That night, a bullet grazed a man's head while he was out walking. Then, two cars were shot up.

Saturday, a man was shot in the leg with a shotgun, quickly followed by at least 13 shots fired near an intersection, a man stabbed multiple times and a man shot in the cheek and shoulder by the person stealing his car.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and the incidents don't seem related.

Cooper says the department is hiring 10 officers soon.

"We need all the help we can get," he said.

