National Politics

Business leaders call for creating clean water funding plan

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:51 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Members of Vermont's business community are pressuring the state to create a long-term funding plan for water quality projects.

It is currently projected that Vermont will have to spend about $2 billion in the next 20 years to comply with state and federal water quality regulations, but officials have not instituted a long-term funding source. Vermont Public Radio reports state business leaders held a press conference in Montpelier last week to call for a new water quality funding plan.

Tom Torti, president and CEO of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the fact that business leaders are joining with environmental groups to call for a financing plan should underscore how important it is to create a plan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video