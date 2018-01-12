National Politics

Maryland close to requiring paid sick leave

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

January 12, 2018 03:23 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

After years of trying, Maryland lawmakers are close to requiring paid sick leave at many Maryland businesses.

The Maryland Senate may vote as early as Friday on whether to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto.

Supporters will need all 29 Democrats who voted for the bill last year. The House of Delegates voted to override it on Thursday.

The bill would require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide up to five days of earned paid sick leave. An employee would earn an hour of sick leave for every 30 hours they work.

Hogan says the measure is badly flawed and will hurt small businesses. He's urging lawmakers to consider an alternative bill that would phase in leave for businesses with 25 or more employees by 2020.

