Former state Dems chair to run for New Mexico state auditor

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Former New Mexico Democratic Party chairman Brian Colon is running for state auditor.

Colon announced his bid in a statement late Sunday.

Colon says he is running because he is "fed up" and wants to ensure taxpayer money goes to the right places. He says his background in finance and law make him the right candidate.

Colon earned an undergraduate degree in finance from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and graduated from law school at the University of New Mexico.

Kevin Sourisseau is currently the acting deputy state auditor. He was appointed by former State Auditor Tim Keller, who resigned in November to serve as Albuquerque mayor.

Colon ran against Keller in that mayoral race but failed to make the runoff.

