Police: Drunken driver crashed into police car, injured 2

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:06 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says two of its officers were injured after a drunken cab driver slammed into their police vehicle.

Police say the 27-year-old driver was heading south on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan Saturday when he crashed into a marked NYPD vehicle responding to an unrelated incident. Police say the two officers inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with minor back injuries.

The cab driver refused a breathalyzer test and was taken to another area hospital for treatment. Police say he has been charged with driving while intoxicated and drug possession.

