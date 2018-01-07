National Politics

Upgraded 'legacy' aircraft stops in Cheyenne

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 02:58 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A "legacy" aircraft flew into Cheyenne for the first time.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a modernized C-130H Hercules aircraft, considered legacy airplanes in the Air National Guard, landed Saturday at the Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing.

The aircraft is the U.S. Air Force's only C-130H outfitted with all the upgrades it has, such as a Rolls-Royce T56 3.5 engine that improves aircraft performance, fuel efficiency and reliability.

Wyoming Air National Guard Commander Col. Paul Lyman says the successful modification of the legacy model demonstrates an ability to extend the life and usefulness of the decades-old aircraft by 30-40 years.

The modified aircraft flew into Cheyenne from Kiln, Mississippi, for minor maintenance and a wash before heading south to Florida for two years of testing.

