National Politics

Paducah city commission to vote on anti-discrimination law

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 02:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PADUCAH, Ky.

The Paducah city commission is set to vote on an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

The vote on the proposed ordinance will be at city hall on Jan. 9. A release from the gay-rights group the Fairness Campaign says Paducah would become the ninth city in Kentucky with those types of protections if the ordinance passes.

The measure would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The Fairness Campaign says in a release on the upcoming vote that it has been working with Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky to organize local supporters of the anti-discrimination ordinance. Danville was the last Kentucky city to adopt a similar law in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video