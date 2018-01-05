National Politics

Tennessee lawmaker won't seek re-election amid mayoral bid

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 02:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Tenn.

State Rep. Kevin Brooks has announced that he won't seek re-election because he is running for mayor of Cleveland, Tennessee.

According to a news release from his office, the Cleveland Republican announced his candidacy Thursday after Mayor Tom Rowland said he wouldn't run again. Rowland then endorsed Brooks.

Rowland was first elected mayor in 1991 and is serving his sixth term. The city says he's the longest-sitting mayor in the state and the longest-serving in Cleveland history.

Brooks says serving as a state representative has been the greatest honor of his life, but 12 years is a long time to be away from family.

