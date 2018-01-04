New business growth decreased slightly in West Virginia

National Politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The Secretary of State's office says West Virginia saw a slight decrease in business registration growth last year.

According to data from the Business Statistics Database, there was 10.8 percent growth in new business registrations for 2017. That was 1.2 percent less than 2016, which saw 12.10 percent business registration growth. A total of 8,318 new businesses registered in 2017.

Lincoln, Jefferson, and Wayne counties led the state in growth. Lincoln and Jefferson recorded about 14 percent growth and Wayne County had 13.6 percent business growth over the last 12 months.

In December, 510 new businesses were incorporated or started statewide.

