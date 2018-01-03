National Politics

Police chief's daughter faces felony heroin charges

January 03, 2018

BERLIN, N.H.

The daughter of a New Hampshire police chief has been charged with possessing and selling heroin.

Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency says he is devastated by the news and never saw it coming. WMUR-TV reports 31-year-old Christina Morency was arrested just before Christmas on heroin charges.

The Berlin Police Department received a tip that Christina Morency was involved in drug activity. Police investigated without making the chief aware. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.

The police chief says he's grateful that officers worked to protect the integrity of the agency during the investigation by working with state police.

Morency says his daughter has been released from jail and the family is focusing on getting her treatment and help.

