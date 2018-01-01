National Politics

Dallas County's first black sheriff sworn into office

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 01:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DALLAS

Dallas County has sworn in its first black sheriff to lead the nation's seventh-largest jail system after former sheriff Lupe Valdez resigned to run for governor.

Marian Brown took the oath during a midnight ceremony Monday. The Dallas Morning News reports that Brown has been with the department for three years and was Valdez's recommend choice for a successor.

The 52-year-old Brown will serve as interim sheriff until voters elect a new sheriff in November.

Brown has said her priorities will be learning more about jail issues and focusing on rebuilding trust between the community and the department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Valdez stepped down in December after 12 years as Texas' first openly gay, Hispanic sheriff. She's now running for the Democratic nomination to try to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video