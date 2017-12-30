Maryland House race could be among 2018's most expensive

A congressional race in Maryland could be one of the most expensive House races next year.
The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the contest in the 6th Congressional District will include two wealthy candidates. They are Democrat David Trone and Republican Amie Hoeber. The district includes portions of northwestern Maryland the suburbs of Washington, D.C.
These two candidates spent millions in previous campaigns. And they'll be competing in an expensive media market during a midterm election that could be defined by President Donald Trump.
Hoeber ran unsuccessfully for the House seat last year. Her husband gave $3.2 million to a super PAC that supported her campaign.
Trone spent more than $14 million in his bid for the neighboring 8th Congressional District last year.
