Thibodeau seeks to expand tuition program for Maine Guard

Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau wants to expand a program that allows National Guard personnel to attend state colleges and universities tuition-free.
Last year, a 100 percent tuition waiver went into effect for National Guard members who attend University of Maine System and Maine Community College System schools.
Thibodeau said he wants to build on that to include private schools.
He tells Maine Public that with their large endowments, private colleges should be able to afford to help Maine Guard members get a degree. Thibodeau said he's introducing a bill in the coming session that will address the issue.
