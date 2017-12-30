National Politics

Thibodeau seeks to expand tuition program for Maine Guard

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:10 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Senate President Mike Thibodeau wants to expand a program that allows National Guard personnel to attend state colleges and universities tuition-free.

Last year, a 100 percent tuition waiver went into effect for National Guard members who attend University of Maine System and Maine Community College System schools.

Thibodeau said he wants to build on that to include private schools.

He tells Maine Public that with their large endowments, private colleges should be able to afford to help Maine Guard members get a degree. Thibodeau said he's introducing a bill in the coming session that will address the issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video