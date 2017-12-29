National Politics

Cincinnati's longest-serving police officer retires

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 12:09 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CINCINNATI

The longest-serving officer in the Cincinnati Police Department has retired.

Sgt. Thomas Reid Jr. retired Thursday after 45 years on the force.

The 66-year-old officer joined in 1972 after serving in Vietnam. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he carried a .38 caliber revolver and police cruisers were AMC Ramblers at the time.

Reid fired his weapon only once, in 2001 after a robbery suspect pointed his gun at police during a foot chase. Four officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new retiree says he believes he has done more good as an officer than bad.

Officer Craig Copenhaver has been promoted to take Reid's place. Copenhaver has worked as Reid's subordinate for more than a year.

Capt. James Gramke called Reid a "top leader" during his retirement ceremony.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video