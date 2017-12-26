National Politics

Santa Barbara deputy uses anti-opioid spray to rescue man

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department says a deputy used an anti-opioid medication to save an apparent overdose victim in Isla Vista.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex early Monday and found a 23-year-old man unconscious and having trouble breathing. He was also beginning to turn purple.

A deputy administered a single dose of department-issued Naloxone nasal spray and within a few minutes the man was breathing more easily and then regained consciousness.

Fire and medical personnel arrived and took the man to a hospital.

