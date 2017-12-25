National Politics

Fairbanks police, state troopers fatally shoot man

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 09:59 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Alaska State Troopers say police shot and killed a man near a major intersection in Fairbanks on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say troopers and Fairbanks police responded to a call reporting a distraught man armed with a gun, walking in a residential area in the northern part of the city on Sunday evening.

Authorities say the law enforcement officers located the man about an hour later near the intersection of the Steese Highway and Johansen Expressway, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the man's reported location.

Troopers say the man brandished a gun at the officers, and troopers and city police both fired on the man. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not identified the man.

