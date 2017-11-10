National Politics

Officials: Pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:19 PM

PINEVILLE, La.

A pilot has died after a small plane crashed in Louisiana.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, in a news release, said the crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. Friday.

The single-engine private aircraft was found in thick brush between Buhlow Lake and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Pineville, a suburb of Alexandria.

The Town Talk reports the Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation. Further details, including where the plane was headed, have not been released.

The pilot, whose name and hometown has been withheld pending notification of family, appeared to be the only occupant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video