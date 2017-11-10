National Politics

Artesia council votes to disinfect water system

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:41 AM

ARTESIA, N.M.

Artesia city councilors have voted to move forward with disinfection of the community's drinking water system.

The vote comes in the wake of a series of boil-water orders that were issued due to E. coli contamination. The first order in July was followed by another alert two months later. In October, a sample again tested positive.

The Artesia Daily Press reports the sudden rash of positive samples has baffled the city's infrastructure department, particularly since the samples were isolated and located in different areas.

City officials say efforts to identify the source of the contamination have been unsuccessful.

Not all residents support disinfection, but officials say something needs to be done to guard against another positive sample.

Another public meeting will be held early next year to discuss treatment options.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

    In his weekly address to the nation, posted on YouTube Friday afternoon, President Trump explained the importance of the new GOP health care bill proposed days earlier by Paul Ryan and congressional Republicans. credit: courtesy of the White House.

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video