Albuquerque mayor hopeful under scrutiny over 'in-kind' cash

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, New Mexico State Auditor and Albuquerque mayoral candidate Tim Keller discusses his plan for tackling growing crime rates during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Keller, a publicly-financed mayoral candidate, is facing scrutiny after his campaign manager reportedly solicited nearly $30,000 in cash donations. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo