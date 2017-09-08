National Politics

Co-owner of 'Steals and Deal's store gets federal prison

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:30 AM

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.

A woman who co-owned Pennsylvania pawn shop called Gary's Steals and Deals must spend 18 months in prison because federal prosecutors say the business was too aptly named.

Tonia Vaughn was sentenced Thursday by the same federal judge in Johnstown who previously sentenced her husband, Gary Vaughn, to 15 months in prison. He's serving another six years in prison for a similar case in central Pennsylvania.

Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money which, in this case, simply meant spending money they earned by knowingly selling stolen goods through the store in Portage.

The shop bought and resold new and used items that customers would bring in, much of it knowingly shoplifted or stolen. They included razor blades, pet foods and treats, computer ink cartridges, jackets and even Lego toy sets.

