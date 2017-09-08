National Politics

18-year-old sentenced for deadly police chase crash

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 5:39 AM

MERIDEN, Conn.

A Connecticut 18-year-old has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a police chase crash that killed his friend.

The Meriden Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wNxzxB ) Rashid Bashir, of Meriden, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in June.

Police say Bashir crashed into a tree in August 2016 after being pursued at high speed by officers. His passenger, 17-year-old Deshawn Jones, was killed. Bashir fled on foot before turning himself in a few days later.

A police officer was fired after the department found his actions leading up to the chase violated policy.

At sentencing, Bashir took responsibility for the crash and said he has matured in the year since.

