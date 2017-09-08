National Politics

Troubled Espanola gets a new police chief _ again

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 3:49 AM

ESPANOLA, N.M.

A troubled northern New Mexico city is getting its third police chief this year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2f6uy1p ) the city of Espanola has hired Raymond Romero to take over a department days after its new chief retired following a domestic violence indictment.

Española Mayor Alice Lucero says she hopes Romero's leadership will help bring down crime in the Espanola Valley. The area for decades grappled with one of the highest opioid overdose rates in the nation.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, Espanola has one of the New Mexico's highest violent crime rates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video