National Politics

Nashville, Memphis to join chase to land Amazon headquarters

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 2:05 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee's two biggest cities are joining the chase to land Amazon's planned second headquarters.

The company said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home in Seattle.

WKRN-TV reports that the mayors of Memphis and Nashville say they plan to submit applications to host the new headquarters.

Nashville's Megan Barry says the city's selling points include being socially progressive and having a "pro-business climate, talented workforce, and overall great quality of life."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Twitter that his city will "absolutely make a bid" because it "has so much to offer."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video