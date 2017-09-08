National Politics

Charges dropped against nephew of former police chief

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 1:59 AM

AKRON, Ohio

Charges have been dropped against the nephew of an Ohio police chief who abruptly resigned last month in part due to allegations of misconduct relating to the investigation of his nephew.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wN3SNl ) that a judge dismissed charges against 41-year-old Joseph Nice at the request of a special prosecutor handling the case. He had been accused of theft, forgery and evidence tampering. The prosecutor declined to comment on why the charges were dropped.

A lawyer for Nice's uncle, James Nice, has denied that the former Akron police chief meddled in his nephew's case. He resigned after also being accused of using a racial slur about police officials and having an affair with a member of the department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 3:43

Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'
FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep 1:29

Who could, should or won't be Trump's veep

View More Video